Ouroboros Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,175.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $143,965.04 and $1,175.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.15 or 0.00463755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00078454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00083274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00465535 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

