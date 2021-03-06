Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Outset Medical worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

OM traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. 453,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.