Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) vs. ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Financial Survey

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Oversea-Chinese Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of ICICI Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oversea-Chinese Banking and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oversea-Chinese Banking N/A N/A N/A ICICI Bank 12.64% 8.79% 0.86%

Volatility & Risk

Oversea-Chinese Banking has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oversea-Chinese Banking and ICICI Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oversea-Chinese Banking 0 1 1 0 2.50 ICICI Bank 0 0 2 1 3.33

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oversea-Chinese Banking and ICICI Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oversea-Chinese Banking $12.20 billion 3.18 $3.57 billion $1.64 10.59 ICICI Bank $12.60 billion 4.64 $1.35 billion $0.33 51.39

Oversea-Chinese Banking has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICICI Bank. Oversea-Chinese Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats Oversea-Chinese Banking on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. The company has approximately 540 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2020, it had a network of 5,324 branches, 15,688 ATMs, 1,638 insta-banking kiosks, 483,538 POS terminals, and 1,791 cash acceptance machines. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

