Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Short Interest Update

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,013 shares of company stock worth $7,484,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.51. 2,494,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,872. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

