Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $166,052.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $49.16 million and approximately $166,052.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.05 or 0.03397537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00373559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.28 or 0.01025530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.63 or 0.00417805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.78 or 0.00369108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00254203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022865 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,144,585 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars.

