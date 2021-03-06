PAC Global Price Up 6.8% This Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $26.27 million and $100,663.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,166,596,745 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

