Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Banc of California worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Banc of California by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Banc of California by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Banc of California by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.66 million, a P/E ratio of -102.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

