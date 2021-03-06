Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NETGEAR by 17.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 8,476.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Murray Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,513. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

