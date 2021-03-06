Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 20,550 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

BWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

BWB opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.