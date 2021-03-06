Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of NV5 Global worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVEE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 495.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NVEE stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

