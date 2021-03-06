Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,933 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $60,164,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,101 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,106. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $66.95.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

