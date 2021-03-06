Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIX opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $69.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

