Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,907,000 after buying an additional 385,137 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

PKG stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

