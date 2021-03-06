PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.73 Million

Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report $351.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.32 million and the lowest is $338.13 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $358.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

