Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 28th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,062. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

