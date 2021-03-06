Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 4,378.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 644,689 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of TechnipFMC worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 297,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 44,170 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 81.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

