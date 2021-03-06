Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.90 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

