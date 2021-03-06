Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 152,565 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,565 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of ImmunoGen worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN opened at $8.95 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

