Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Kforce worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Kforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $486,750.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,776. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

