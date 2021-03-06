Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,468 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $337.43 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.54. The company has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,583,656. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.