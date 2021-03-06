Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3,794.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,960 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Ryder System worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,238,000 after acquiring an additional 291,132 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 444,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,926,000 after acquiring an additional 189,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $73.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

