Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of First Bancorp worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Creative Planning lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.73 on Friday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,200 shares of company stock worth $1,634,788. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

