Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,138.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $316.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.68. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $340.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,815.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.