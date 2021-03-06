Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Malibu Boats worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

