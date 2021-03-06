Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:VAC opened at $178.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.13.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.