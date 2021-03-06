Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,638 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of CorVel worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CorVel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CorVel by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Diane Blaha sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $833,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,068.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $306,174.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 905,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,998,001.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,803 shares of company stock worth $8,421,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $105.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $110.79.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

