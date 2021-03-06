Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 204,709 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 204,709 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $69.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.