Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,547 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,547 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in AON by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in AON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $232.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.07. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

