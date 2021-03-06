Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,678 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 181.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth $345,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COKE stock opened at $271.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $289.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

