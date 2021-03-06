Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,262 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,262 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of TechTarget worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $3,542,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TTGT opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 123.02 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

