Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,627 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

