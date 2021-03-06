Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,816 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of TriCo Bancshares worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. TheStreet upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

TCBK stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.