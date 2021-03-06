Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average is $131.26. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

