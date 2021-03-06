Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,327,000 after buying an additional 919,957 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,615,000 after buying an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,004,000 after buying an additional 765,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 486,536 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

