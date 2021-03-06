Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,750 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.