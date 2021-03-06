Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of ArcBest worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 64.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ArcBest by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

