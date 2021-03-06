Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Update

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the January 28th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBLA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 71,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,500. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

