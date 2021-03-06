Panda Yield Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $442,787.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $442,787.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for $5.66 or 0.00011722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00762740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 779,097 coins and its circulating supply is 778,690 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

