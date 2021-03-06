Pantos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,940.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $11,940.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.00466132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00078377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.74 or 0.00460723 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,944,753 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

