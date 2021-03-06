Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 126.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Paparazzi has a market cap of $29,921.78 and approximately $11,941.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 125.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $226.74 or 0.00462575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00464851 BTC.

Paparazzi Token Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

Paparazzi Token Trading

