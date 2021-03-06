Parachute Market Cap Hits $4.94 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $193,479.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00058614 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 609,634,082 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

