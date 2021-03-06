Paracle Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.84. The company had a trading volume of 401,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average of $155.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $185.99.

