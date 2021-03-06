Paracle Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.88 on Friday, hitting $250.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

