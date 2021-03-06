Paracle Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 272.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,773 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $75.09. 421,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,713. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

