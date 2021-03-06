Paracle Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,426. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

