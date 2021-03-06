Paracle Advisors LLC Has $29.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 581,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.6% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.60. 14,267,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,565,227. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

