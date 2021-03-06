Paracle Advisors LLC Has $43.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. 6,871,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,410. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.