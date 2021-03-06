Paracle Advisors LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,044,000 after buying an additional 158,851 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.09. 2,118,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,996. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

