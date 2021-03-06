Paracle Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,661 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.15% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

ROUS traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $36.28. 18,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34.

