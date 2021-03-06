Paracle Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

